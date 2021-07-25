STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chennai Corp removes 6,189 MT of waste from waterbodies

The city corporation has so far cleared around 6,189 MT of waste and water hyacinth from 30 waterbodies in the city, as part of its mass cleaning drive ahead of the monsoon season. 

A view of the Adyar river. (Representational Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has so far cleared around 6,189 MT of waste and water hyacinth from 30 waterbodies in the city, as part of its mass cleaning drive ahead of the monsoon season. Robotic excavators were used to clear out solid waste and water hyacinth from the Mambalam canal to ensure free flow of water during the monsoon. 

Amphibians were engaged in waterbodies like Otteri Nullah and small amphibians were used to clean the Adyar river near Manapakkam. Two modern amphibians, three small amphibians and four robotic excavators were used in total to clear out 6,189 MT of waste from 30 waterbodies. 

The waste was loaded in tipper lorries and taken to Kodungaiyur or Perungudi landfills, according to a statement from the Corporation. The works have been undertaken by the stormwater drain department of the Corporation and have covered 48.8 km of drains and canals. 

Simultaneously, as part of monsoon preparedness, the city Corporation is also taking up dengue control measures. Steps have been taken to spray larvicide in Kodungaiyur, Vyasarpadi, Virugambakkam and Mambalam canals along with Buckingham canal, Cooum, Adyar, Veerangal Odai and Otteri Nullah, spanning a total of 140 kilometres.

It is also cleaning up South Chennai beaches starting from Broken Bridge and work began on Environment Day. The initiative is expected to continue over the next few months and will be done in association with the Environmentalist Foundation of  India (EFI). 
 

Comments

