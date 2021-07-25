Gang targets online porn viewers to exhort money? 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Three men who allegedly swindled money in the guise of Delhi police were detained in Chennai. The trio were identified as Ramkumar (32) from Mangadu, Joseph (37) from Kolathur and Dinochand (29) from Trichy.

“A cyber crime team from Delhi that reached Chennai said that the three men had misused the logo of Delhi police and swindled money from the public. The Chennai police assisted the team and nabbed them. They will be taken to Delhi after getting a transit warrant,” said a senior police officer attached to the Chennai city police.

Police said that the trio had contacted random people in and around Delhi and in Tamil Nadu and claimed that they were from the Delhi police.

“After calling the victim, the trio would threaten that the victim’s IP address has been pinged since he/she watched porn for a prolonged time. The gang also threatened the victims that if they do not send a fine amount of Rs 3,000, they would be taken to Delhi to be produced in front of a judge,” said a police officer.



However, it is not clear if the gang targeted people randomly or if they used any software to hack into their VPNs, since it is mostly used while watching porn.

Police sources said that the gang must have extracted at least Rs 30 lakh from several victims. The issue came into light after several complaints were raised with Delhi police.