Jagadeesan’s 95 in vain as Nellai win

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper batsman N Jagadeesan’s 70-ball 95 went in vain as Chepauk Super Gillies lost to Nellai Royal Kings by seven wickets in TNPL-5 at MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday. Opting to bat, Chepauk Super Gillies did not make good use of the toss as their top-order failed to click. None of Chepauk’s batsmen, barring Jagadeesan, applied themselves.

Chasing 166, Nellai were on the money with Baba Aparajith playing a captain’s knock of 55 off 42 balls and the young Pradosh Ranjan Paul chipping in with a valuable 62 off 52 balls. However, there were tense moments at the finish as Pradosh Ranjan Paul was caught behind off Rahul Dev in the final over with six required from three balls. But B Indrajith ended the contest in style with a big six over mid-wicket.

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 165/7 in 20 ovs (N Jagadeesan 95) lost to Nellai Royal Kings 167/3 in 19.4 ovs (B Aparajith 55, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 62, R Sanjay Yadav 25 n.o.); Salem Spartans 164/5 in 20 ovs (S Abhishek 38, Daryl Ferrario 40) bt IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 148/8 in 20 ovs (P Francis Rokins 58) - Ashok Venugopal