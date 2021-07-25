Perambur's Integrated Coach Factory won’t be privatised: Union Minister assures Vaiko

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Railways Aswini Vaishnaw on Saturday gave an assurance to MDMK general secretary Vaiko that the Union Government would not privatise the Integrated Coach Factory at Perambur. Vaiko, who had called on the Minister, explained to him that the ICF has been functioning as a profitable public sector undertaking and privatising it would lead to job loss for thousands of workers.

"Now, rumours are doing the rounds that the ICF may be privatised," he added. In response, the Union Minister said, "You can convey my assurance that the factory would not be privatised, to the ICF workers."