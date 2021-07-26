Adnan Khan , Adithya Ganesh star in Trichy win during Tamil Nadu Premier League

Ashok Venugopal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ruby Trichy Warriors held on to their nerves when it mattered the most to post a three-wicket win over Madurai Panthers in the Tamil Nadu Premier League at the MA Chidambaram stadium on Sunday.

The architects of Trichy’s win were Adithya Ganesh (41 off 44 balls, 4 fours, 1 six) and Muhammed Adnan Khan (53 off 38 balls, 4 fours, 3 sixes). The duo raised 84 runs off 71 balls for the fourth wicket and laid a solid platform for the win.

Although both Adnan and Adithya got out, Trichy’s lower order did not panic and P Saravana Kumar made a breezy 15 not out off 9 balls to see his side through. It was the second win for Trichy from three matches.

Earlier, B Anirudh Sitaram’s 36 not out and J Kousik’s 44 helped Madurai post a respectable 137 for 6 in 20 overs.

In the night match, Dindigul Dragons defeated Lyca Kovai Kings by five wickets.

Brief scores: Siechem Madurai Panthers 137/6 in 20 ovs (Kousik J 44, Anirudh B 36 n.o.) lost to Ruby Trichy Warriors 138/7 in 19 ovs (Adnan Khan 53, Adithya Ganesh 41). MoM: A Muhammed Adnan Khan. Points: Madurai 0 (2), Trichy 2 (4).

Lyca Kovai Kings 201/1 in 20 ovs (Ganga Sridhar Raju 90, J Suresh Kumar 58, Sai Sudarshan 40 n.o) lost to Dindigul Dragons 202/5 in 18 ovs (Hari Nishanth 70, Mani Bharathi 81).