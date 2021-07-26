Applications for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission to begin today

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The application process for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) will start from Monday and private engineering colleges are expecting a good show this time. As almost 100 per cent pass percentage is recorded this time in State Board Class 12 results, private engineering colleges are hopeful this year that they will be able to fill in their seats.

“This time, we are receiving good number of enquiries from students and parents. The trend reflects that the admission figures will be better this time,” said TD Eswaramoorthy, joint secretary of Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu. Notably, last year, over 70 per cent of seats in private engineering colleges remained vacant. There are over 340 private engineering colleges in the State with over 1.5 lakh seats.

Eswaramoorthy believes that the recent boost to industrialisation in the State will also help in increasing the demand of engineering courses. “Recently, so many MoUs have been signed by the government, which will help in generation of large-scale employment. To meet the demand of skilled manpower in different sectors, students will opt for engineering courses,” he said.

“As all the students have passed this time, many parents will want to enrol their kids into engineering courses to ensure a professional degree and job opportunity for them,” said P Jagdeesh, lecturer at a private engineering college. Experts said like previous years courses like Computer Science and IT will be very much in demand this year. Adding to it, courses like Agriculture, Bio-medical engineering, Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML) will also be among the top choices.

To cater to the needs, many private engineering colleges have opened new courses in Agriculture, AI, and ML, added Eswaramoorthy. “Seats in computer science and IT courses are filling up fast. Our courses in AI, ML are also in very much demand,” said TV Gopal, Dean-CET, SRM Institute of Science and Technology. SRM has already completed two rounds of admissions. Elaborate arrangements have been made to ensure that students are able to register online for TNEA without any hassles, said TNEA secretary T Purushothaman.