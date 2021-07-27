STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Passengers protest to allow those with unreserved tickets in special trains

At around 7.30 am the protesters sat on the track and blocked the Chennai-bound reserved special. Upon information, police, railway and revenue authorities rushed to the spot and held talks.

Demonstrators blocking Jolarpettai - Madras Express train at Anvarthikanpettai Railway Station near Arakkonam, in Ranipet district, on Monday | express

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Over 1,000 rail passengers staged a protest in Anavardikhanpettai station near Arakkonam demanding passengers with unreserved tickets be allowed in special trains in Chennai - Jolarpettai route.

At around 7.30 am the protesters sat on the track and blocked the Chennai-bound reserved special. Upon information, police, railway and revenue authorities rushed to the spot and held talks. The protest was withdrawn around 9.30 am. The special train reached Chennai two hours late.

“It cost Rs 150 a day for to and fro reserved journey between Chennai and Anavardikhanpettai in Jolarpettai special, while the fare of monthly season ticket is less Rs 500. I earn Rs 650 a day. If I spend Rs 3,900 in 26 days, I will not be able to meet my family expenses,” said S Kumar, a daily commuter.

The protesters said over 750 people residing in Anavardikhanpettai and neighbouring villages commute to Chennai daily for work. According to official data, over 4.5 lakh passengers use train services in Chennai - Jolarpettai section daily.

Official railway sources said resuming unreserved express trains is a policy decision of the railway board. “As of now, unreserved travel is allowed only in Chennai suburban trains. The issue will be taken up with the railway board.”

Tirupati - Katpadi unreserved MEMU
Chennai: South Central Railway has announced that unreserved MEMU special trains had resumed in Tirupati - Katpadi section.  Train no. 07659 Tirupati - Katpadi daily unreserved MEMU special will leave Tirupati at 6.45 am and reach Katpadi at 9.15 am until further advice. In the return direction train no. 07660 Katpadi - Tirupati daily unreserved MEMU Special will leave Katpadi at 3.10 pm and reach Tirupati at 6 pm. 

