Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission starts on good note

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Engineering Admission (TNEA) started on a good note as on the first day (Monday) itself, over 25,611 applicants registered for admissions. Out of which, over 10,084 candidates made payment towards registration fee, while over 5,300 applicants uploaded their certificates also.

For private engineering college, the figures are quite encouraging. “It’s a good start. The figures reflect the enthusiasm among students. As the pass percentage in State board class 12 examination this year is almost 100 per cent, we are expecting that seats in private engineering colleges will get filled up,” said TD Eswaramoorthy, joint secretary of Consortium of Self-Financing Professional, Arts and Science Colleges in Tamil Nadu. There are over 1.65 lakh engineering seats in the State, of which, 70 per cent remained vacant last year.

Even the application for admission into Arts and Science colleges kicked off from Monday and academicians are expecting that demand for government colleges will increase significantly this year. According to experts, pandemic has hit every section of the society and people are facing a financial crisis. In such tough times, parents and even students are eager to take admissions into government colleges as the fee is almost free here. Adding to it, the government also provides different scholarships, which will immensely benefit the students.

“Usually, every year, premier private colleges used to conduct their admissions before government colleges, so that all students with high marks opted for them. But, this time, admissions in all government and private colleges will be conducted simultaneously and many students will definitely choose government colleges,” said the principal of a government college, who wished not to be named.