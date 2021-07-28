Bisleri, GCMC to educate Chennai on recycling

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Bottled water brand Bisleri has collaborated with Greater Chennai Municipal Corporation (GCMC) to implement the Bottles for Change programme across the city. Through this initiative, Bisleri aims to educate citizens about the importance of recycling and segregation of clean plastic after use. On Monday, deputy commissioner (health), Dr Manish Narnaware, handed over the permission letter to Santosh Darne, CSR head, Bisleri, to implement the programme in the corporation’s geographical areas.

They will work together to spread awareness in housing societies, schools and colleges, corporates, and all other stakeholders who are end-users of plastic. To ensure structured implementation and transparency of this program, Bottles for Change mobile app will be used. Bisleri has also partnered with Paperman Foundation.