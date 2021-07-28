Camps help Tiruvallur farmers avail assistance under PMKSY scheme

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special camps were organised in Tiruvallur district to issue certificates to small and medium farmers to avail assistance under the PMKSY - Micro-Irrigation Scheme on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the district administration has planned to install micro-irrigation facilities on 1,500 hectares of land through the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department, on 2,300 hectares through the Horticulture department, and on 900 hectares through Tiruttani Co-operative Sugar Mills.

“Under this scheme, 100 per cent subsidy is being given to small and marginal farmers at a rate of Rs 1,13,133 per hectare and 75 per cent subsidy to big farmers at a rate of Rs 84,849 per hectare to install drip irrigation facilities. An additional subsidy of Rs 36,234 and Rs 49758 is also given to the sugarcane farmers who have borewells and open wells,” the statement said.

To avail the scheme, farmers need a certificate from the Revenue department. Firka level camps were held across the district with the support of the revenue, agriculture, and horticulture departments to streamline the process. “900 applications have been received today and 600 have been processed already,” the statement added.