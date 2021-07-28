STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Camps help Tiruvallur farmers avail assistance under PMKSY scheme

Special camps were organised in Tiruvallur district to issue certificates to small and medium farmers to avail assistance under the PMKSY - Micro-Irrigation Scheme on Tuesday.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

Agriculture, Tamil Nadu farmers

Representational image ( File photo| MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Special camps were organised in Tiruvallur district to issue certificates to small and medium farmers to avail assistance under the PMKSY - Micro-Irrigation Scheme on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the district administration has planned to install micro-irrigation facilities on 1,500 hectares of land through the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare department, on 2,300 hectares through the Horticulture department, and on 900 hectares through Tiruttani Co-operative Sugar Mills.

“Under this scheme, 100 per cent subsidy is being given to small and marginal farmers at a rate of Rs 1,13,133 per hectare and 75 per cent subsidy to big farmers at a rate of Rs 84,849 per hectare to install drip irrigation facilities. An additional subsidy of Rs 36,234 and Rs 49758 is also given to the sugarcane farmers who have borewells and open wells,” the statement said.

To avail the scheme, farmers need a certificate from the Revenue department. Firka level camps were held across the district with the support of the revenue, agriculture, and horticulture departments to streamline the process. “900 applications have been received today and 600 have been processed already,” the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PMKSY Tiruvallur
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp