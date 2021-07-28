STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Fly-by-night firms make away with chemical distributor’s Rs 2.3 crore 

Kaushik A Palicha, owner of a private chemical distributor company, fell prey to a newspaper advertisement that offered large loans, and approached Ganpath Financial Services in Porur.

Published: 28th July 2021 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the city police registered a case against three firms and their proprietors for allegedly cheating a 46-year-old man of Rs 2.3 crore on the promise of lending him Rs 45 crore to expand his business.

Kaushik A Palicha, owner of a private chemical distributor company, fell prey to a newspaper advertisement that offered large loans, and approached Ganpath Financial Services in Porur. However, the agent demanded Rs 1.15 crore as processing fee to release the loan, which Kaushik duly transferred to a company named Sagayam Enterprises. However, the accused demanded an additional Rs 73 lakh and Rs 45 lakh citing various procedures.

When Kaushik confronted the accused, he was allegedly issued a cheque of Rs 2.88 crore which was dishonoured at the bank. Since the accused went into hiding and remained unreachable, Kaushik lodged a complaint at the CCB. A case has been registered by the Entrustment Document Fraud under four sections and an investigation is on.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp