Lt General Subroto Mitra to receive PhD posthumously

CHENNAI: Lt Gen Subroto Mitra, who passed away after submitting his PhD thesis at the University of Madras, will be posthumously awarded a PhD in defence and strategic studies. The university received a highly-commended evaluation on his doctoral thesis on ‘Terrorism: Security Challenges to India and its Neighbouring Countries’ from the expert panel.

The degree will be presented to his wife Pushpita Mitra and their daughter at a solemn ceremony at the University of Madras on July 28. S Gowri, the Vice Chancellor, will hand over the degree. The Registrar, Controller of Examinations and the Head of the Dept of Defence & Strategic Studies will also be present.

Gen. Mitra was a decorated soldier-scholar belonging to the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) and had a distinguished service in the Indian Army for more than four decades. He was awarded the Param Vishista Seva medal for his services.