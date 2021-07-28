Tamil Nadu CM Stalin kicks off free COVID-19 vaccination drive in private hospitals

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated the free COVID-19 vaccination drive for private hospitals at Kauvery Hospital in Chennai.

According to a statement, the initiative is being jointly conducted by the CII and private hospitals. The drive would be conducted through CSR funds and vaccine doses would be given to beneficiaries free of cost.

Among the companies that donated CSR funds on Wednesday to the CM are Daimler India (Rs 1 crore), Saint Gobain India (Rs 50 lakhs), ZF Wabco (Rs 50 lakhs), Danfoss India (Rs 10 lakhs), Kavn Care (Rs 10 lakhs, A2B (Rs 7 lakhs) -- a total of Rs 2.27 crore so far.

With these funds, 36,000 doses would be procured through Kauvery Hospital and given for free to beneficiaries in all branches of the hospital.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian, Dr S Chandrakumar, Chairman CII Tamil Nadu State Council and Founder and Executive Chairman, Kauvery Group of Hospitals, and Dr Aravindan Selvaraj, Co-Founder and Executive Director, Kauvery Hospital, were present at the event.