Why should one follow a vaccine schedule?

Dr Madhuri Prabu

CHENNAI: Routine immunisation for children is crucial in protecting them from infectious diseases such as smallpox, rubella, measles etc. Children require such vaccinations along with breast milk and a balanced diet to improve their immune system, mental and physical growth. But the COVID-19 pandemic restrained parents from continuing their children’s vaccinations.Around 60% of children in India are found to have missed their regular immunisation during the outbreak of two waves of COVID-19. Earlier, regular immunisation was administered during their regular paediatric visits. But now, parents are more concerned about pandemic risks that create fear among them to visit clinics/hospitals.

Need for timely child immunisation

Usually, infants and young children are at greater risk from vaccine-preventable diseases (VPD).

Immunisation as per schedule is considered as the best way to protect children and future generations from such serious diseases including flu, measles and pneumonia. The recommended schedule was created to protect infants and children at an early age when they are largely exposed to VPD. Such a recommended schedule is based on scientific research. Timely immunisation can wipe out such diseases and also stop spreading into the future.

Effects of delayed immunisation

When children are not immunised as per schedule, there are all possibilities for them to get exposed to VPD. When children are out for school, daycare or join playgroups, there is a large risk for them to get affected.

Children have no scope to receive any known protection from delay or skipping immunisation. Parents shouldn’t find excuses in delaying child immunisation doses without discussing with the doctor. Any delay in immunisation schedules may leave the child at risk of getting diseases for which they haven’t been vaccinated. It can increase the risk of fever-related seizures, according to a new study.Some children with special health conditions need to get immunised as per schedule. For example, premature babies, children with special needs, allergies and asthma.

What can be done when immunisation is delayed

Consumption of nutritional food and maintaining proper hygiene can help reduce possible effects of infection till the child is vaccinated. But it is necessary to vaccinate at a prescribed age to prevent infectious diseases.

Is it safe to immunise during a pandemic?

WHO recommends continuing all scheduled immunisations even during the coronavirus pandemic. There is no evidence of specific risk linked to immunisation during the pandemic. Evidence for other infectious diseases is therefore applied. This evidence suggests that potential contact with an infectious disease is not a contraindication for routine immunisation. Instead, taking precautions and being safe during the pandemic is important.

Pandemic precautions should be strictly followed as per guidelines during paediatric clinic visits. Many paediatric centres are arranging home immunisation for children.Combination vaccines reduce the number of shots that need to be administered, the use of combination vaccines may provide the best opportunity to simplify the immunisation schedule, increasing adherence in the process. Improved adherence to schedules may present an opportunity to protect children.

We need to follow a vaccination schedule, which helps in developing antibodies in a child, which protects kids from VPDs. During the pandemic, paediatricians take more care to schedule child visits so that they can get complete protection. It is essential to follow and maintain a vaccine calendar for newborns, infants and children and report to the doctor if the vaccination of a kid gets delayed for a certain reason.(The writer is a consultant, neonatologist & paediatrician, Motherhood Hospital, Chennai)