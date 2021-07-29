STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

ICF to resume production of Vande Bharat rakes? 

Last year, the railways announced that it would build 44 rakes of Vande Bharat by 2024 and invited bids for procuring electric traction kits.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Vande Bharat Express

Vande Bharat Express (File | PTI)

By B Anbuselvan
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as speculation is rife that production of Vande Bharat train sets might be shifted to Modern Coach Factory in Raebareli and Rail Coach Factory in Kapurthala, the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai is getting ready to resume production of two rakes of semi high speed train coaches. 
The railway board recently directed ICF to build two sets of Train 18 (also known as Vande Bharat Express) semi high speed rakes each comprising 16 coaches. The rakes are scheduled to be rolled out by March next year, official sources said.

Last year, the railways announced that it would build 44 rakes of Vande Bharat by 2024 and invited bids for procuring electric traction kits. A Hyderabad-based company won the bids to supply a propulsion system for making train sets. However, owing to lockdown and other administrative reasons, the proposal was put into cold storage. “Ashwini Vaishnaw, who recently took over as the Union Minister for Railways, has decided to proceed with manufacturing of Vande Bharat coaches as per the earlier schedule. In a recent meeting, the Minister asked officials to take steps to introduce ten Vande Bharat Express trains by August 15 next year, marking 75th year of Independence,” official sources added.

Meanwhile, a senior railway official said that ICF will build two rakes of Vande Bharat as per the revised specification of Research Design and Standards Organisation (RDSO). Train 18 was the first self propelled train without locomotives manufactured by the ICF with over 80 per cent indigenous materials. It was first rolled out in October 2018. The train, which was renamed as Vande Bharat Express, was introduced between New Delhi and Varanasi in February 2019. A few months later, the second train was introduced on the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra - New Delhi route.

Although the Train 18 was cleared for operation at 160 kmph, the manufacturing of a prototype met with controversy after the RDSO raised objections over the specifications of Roof Mounted AC Package Unit (RMPU) and flagged safety concerns over the electrical wirings. Following this, the railway board ordered an inquiry and temporarily halted the production of Train 18 rakes.

“Once the prototype of the Vande Bharat train with revised specifications is manufactured, the propulsion supplier has to maintain the train set till it completes one lakh km journey. Only then, the railways will go for large scale production of Train 18 sets. In addition to the ICF, RCF (Kapurthala) and MCF (Raebareli) are likely to be roped into producing Train sets,” the official further said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vande Bharat Integral Coach Factory
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp