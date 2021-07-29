STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Prosecute corrupt tax dept officials: Madras HC

The court passed the order while pointing out the failure on part of the department to collect tax dues pending since 2006.

Published: 29th July 2021 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed the Commercial Tax Department to prosecute its corrupt officials through Department of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) for causing revenue loss to the State. The court also ordered verification of assets owned by them and their relatives. The court passed the order while pointing out the failure on part of the department to collect tax dues pending since 2006.

“If misconduct or otherwise is proved, then further actions are to be initiated to recover the loss of State revenue from those officials,” Justice S M Subramaniyam said in a July 20 order. The court passed the directions while allowing a writ petition from GE Govindaraj, who sought to quash a notice dated October 4, 2012 of the Assistant Commissioner in Arisipalayam Assessment Circle in Salem district. The notice sought to recover sales tax arrears for 2000-01 and 2001-02.

The judge noted that the authority had initiated action to recover the arrears after a lapse of 10 years, which was against TNGST Rules. The two authorities shall coordinate with DVAC by conducting frequent surprise raids to control the evil menace of corrupt activities of demand and acceptance of bribes or receipt of freebies from the business community across the State.

“If any such offences are identified then all actions, including criminal action, are to be initiated,” said the judge. The judge also directed them to issue suitable orders to all the authorities competent to verify the service records of the officials of the Commercial Tax Department and make a comparison with the actual assets of the family members as well as the declared assets in the service records and if any disproportionality of wealth is identified, all suitable actions are to be initiated under the Service Rules in force.

“They shall ensure that all long-pending cases regarding State revenue are reviewed periodically on a war footing and reports are collected and initiate speedy steps to protect the interest of State revenue, as it is the constitutional mandate and to protect the interest of the public at large,” said the bench.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Madras High Court
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp