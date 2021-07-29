STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rapid PCR test at Chennai Airport soon

Whole exercise to commence in two to three days; result within 13 minutes

Published: 29th July 2021 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a bid to ensure safe international travel, Chennai Airport will be conducting Covid Rapid-PCR test for outbound international passengers. This comes after the State government recently permitted the airport authorities to conduct the tests.

Chennai Airport director Dr Sharad Kumar said that it will take at most 30 minutes for a passenger to register and take the test. Results will be provided within 13 minutes, and the whole exercise is likely to commence in the next two to three days, said a airport spokesman.

The Rapid-PCR test could be a major relief for Dubai-bound passengers, who were asked to undergo the tests four hours prior to departure, and they would be able to travel only if they test Covid negative.

It is learnt that tests will be carried out as per the US-FDA approved equipment as per Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines. The airport now has ‘Hind labs’, a test facility set up by HLL Life Care. It is learnt that HLL has selected an ‘Abbot ID Now’ based system to provide Rapid PCR for the passengers and the equipment has been installed. The ICMR has also provided clearance to conduct the tests. It is learnt that currently the facility has two to three machines, and 30 to 40 more will be procured in the next couple of days.

Relief for passengers leaving for Dubai
