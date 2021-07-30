TN Information Minister Saminathan visits MGR Film City
CHENNAI: Information Minister MP Saminathan on Thursday visited the MGR Government Film and Television Institute at Taramani and inspected the infrastructure facilities there. The Minister visited the preview theatre, re-recording theatre, air-conditioned shooting spot, students’ shooting spot and students’ hostel in the campus. Later, the Minister said steps for upgrading the film institute on par with global standards would be taken.