STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Stipend for house surgeons and non-service PG doctors hiked

Heeding the long-pending demand of doctors, the Health Department has hiked the stipend for house surgeons and non-service post graduate and higher specialty courses doctors.

Published: 31st July 2021 07:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 07:08 AM   |  A+A-

cash, money, investment

Representational Illustration (File| Express)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Heeding the long-pending demand of doctors, the Health Department has hiked the stipend for house surgeons and non-service post graduate and higher specialty courses doctors. Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan issued the G.O. after representatives of the Residential Doctors Association and other associations petitioned Health Minister Ma Subramanian recently. 

The Association had said that non-service post graduate students of government medical colleges in Tamil Nadu were being paid lower wages as stipend when compared to medical colleges in certain other States, and Central government medical colleges.

Along with the stipend hike, the government has also ordered for an annual increase of Rs 600 in stipend for house surgeons and Rs 1,000 in stipend for non-service PG degree, diploma and high specialty doctors. An automatic annual increase of 3 per cent to the previous year stipend shall also be allowed. The order has already come into effect.

Appreciating the government for this hike, Dr M Keerthy Varma, board member of Residential Doctors Association, said, “We are happy that the hike was allowed even at a time when the State is in an economical crisis induced by the pandemic. We had just met the Health Minister and given our representation. We didn’t expect action to be taken this quickly. However, the increased amount is still lower than stipends provided in certain other States. Some States even pay around Rs 80,000 for first-year PG degree students. But we are satisfied with this hike and it gives us confidence that the government will fulfil all our valid demands in the future too.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo)
Delta variant may spread as easily as chickenpox, cause more severe infection: Reports
Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals in Delhi (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)
100% rise in hair loss plaints among Covid patients at this Delh hospital
Monsoon session in progress in the Lok Sabha. (Photo | PTI)
1,000 seats in Lok Sabha? Congress speculates, BJP says no way
PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | Twitter)
B-Tech courses in five local languages from this year

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • ahan
    it becomes taxable when it exceeds the exemption limit of IT act; Income tax department has got another easy source of income
    6 hours ago reply
Videos
India's Lovlina Borgohain reacts after defeating Nien-Chin Chen of Chinese Taipei, in their women's welterweight 69kg quarterfinal match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Didn't have any strategy, just wanted to fight fearlessly: Lovlina Borgohain
LISTEN | It was her dream to win an Olympics medal for India: Tiken Borgohain
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp