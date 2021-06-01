504-bed wing added to CCC at Chennai Trade Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian and Rural Industries Minister TM Anbarasan inaugurated a new 504-bed wing of the CCC at Chennai Trade Centre in Nandambakkam on Monday.

Of the 504 beds, 500 have oxygen supply, according to a release. The facility, however, does not encourage direct admissions.

Only those recommended by government doctors at triaging centres will be admitted. The original 350-bed facility with 300 oxygen-supported beds was established at the trade centre in the first phase.

It was inaugurated on May 11, and over 250 patients are undergoing treatment there.