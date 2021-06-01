STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Dealing with dinos

Admittedly, some of these components were exclusive to the original Deluxe edition, although you can pick them up separately as well.

Published: 01st June 2021 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 04:24 AM   |  A+A-

Dinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massivDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallyDinosaur Island has been a massive hit commerciallye hit commercially

Dinosaur Island has been a massive hit commercially

By Arjun Sukumaran
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Dinosaur Island is a worker-placement game where 2-4 players play as rival corporations each trying to build the best dinosaur-based theme park on their own little islands. You’ll task your scientists with harvesting the DNA you need to create different types of dinosaurs based on their ‘recipes’. Meanwhile, your other workers will be sent out to build various attractions in your park, upgrade your paddocks so you can get more dinosaurs in, recruit special workers who’ll give you special powers and, occasionally, maybe try to improve your security a bit. You know, if there’s time. After all, you’ve got hordes of excited tourists coming through the gates to see a bunch of extremely dangerous creatures (and not just the carnivorous ones either!) up close — what could possibly go wrong?

First things first — yes, this could (and perhaps) should be called Jurassic Park: The Board Game, but it isn’t. Then again, calling it that does do Dinosaur Island a disservice — it is its own beast, so to speak. In fact, if you’re expecting a thrill-a-minute ride with dinosaurs breaking loose everywhere and chaos taking over, you’ll be disappointed. Yes, the odd visitor to your park will get eaten — life finds a way and all that, but this is going to happen. Apart from that, however, Dinosaur Island feels much more...manageable. The corporations you play as feel like they’re much more sensibly run than InGen ever was, and the game is accordingly more down-to-earth. This isn’t meant as a criticism, though, because Dinosaur Island is still a whole lot of fun.

If I didn’t spend a whole lot of time talking about the production values and the presentation of Dinosaur Island, I’d be sorely remiss. As aesthetics go, this game has a love-it-or-hate-it graphical style. I absolutely adore the box art, but I’m not too keen on the neon slathered over other game components (meant to evoke the early 1990s, and succeeding for the most part). So your mileage may vary. However, the rest of the components deserve nothing less than unstinting praise — the DNA dice are a lovely translucent amber (and isn’t that just perfect?!), the little dinosaur meeples and the little scientist beakers are great, the terrible puns used to name the attractions are wonderful, and the money tokens might just be the best metal coins I’ve come across in a board game. Admittedly, some of these components were exclusive to the original Deluxe edition, although you can pick them up separately as well.

Dinosaur Island has been a massive hit commercially, so much so that it’s already got an expansion — Totally Liquid, which of course adds aquatic dinosaurs — and a sequel, inevitably called Dinosaur World. However, is the game that kicked it all off still worth your time? Absolutely — Dinosaur Island is a wonderful game, even if you didn’t grow up as a fan of Jurassic Park. If you did, however, this is one game you do not want to miss.

Arjun Sukumaran

http://goo.gl/uNBWN3

(Arjun is a gamer, book lover and an all-round renaissance man)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dinosaur Island
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp