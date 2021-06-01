STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Marriages lost 'sacrament' due to recognition of live-in relationships, says Madras HC

The court made the observations on a plea moved by a government veterinarian against the criminal proceedings initiated against him by his wife

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Tuesday observed that the word 'sacrament' has lost its meaning after the introduction of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, that approves live-in-relationships. The court also said that the present generation must understand that marriage is not a contract to be broken at the drop of a hat, but a sacramental event in a person’s life.

The court made the observations on a plea moved by a government veterinarian against the criminal proceedings initiated against him by his wife.

Justice S Vaidhyanathan observed in his order, "The present generation must understand that marriage is not a contract, but a sacramental one. Of course, the word 'sacrament' has no meaning after coming into effect of the Domestic Violence Act, 2005, that approves live-in-relationship. Husbands and wife must realize that, 'ego' and 'intolerance' are like footwear and should be left out of their house when they enter the home, else, the child/children will have to face a miserable life."

In the present case, the veterinarian was suspended from service from the department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in view of the domestic violence case filed by his wife.

According to the petitioner, he moved a divorce application against his wife in 2015 because she deserted him. The family court also allowed the divorce application on February 18, 2020. However, just four days before the verdict, she filed a case under the Domestic Violence Act that led to the suspension of the petitioner.

The judge noting the timing of the complaint observed this "clearly shows that she had anticipated the divorce order and created unnecessary trouble to the petitioner.” The judge also added, “Unfortunately, there is no provision like the Domestic Violence Act to proceed against the wife by the husband..."

The court quashed the suspension order and directed the department to reinstate the petitioner in service within 15 days.

