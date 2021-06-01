STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

#MeToo: POCSO court grants Chennai police custody of PSBB teacher for three days

According to the prosecution, several students of Class XI and XII and alumni alleged that the teacher sexually misbehaved with them

Published: 01st June 2021 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Harish Murali
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Special Court for POCSO cases on Tuesday granted the Chennai city police custody of G Rajagopalan, a teacher of the Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School arrested on charges of sexual abuse, for three days. The court also ordered notice to the city police to respond to a plea on the bail application moved by the teacher.

According to the prosecution, several students of Class XI and XII and alumni alleged that the teacher sexually misbehaved with them. The accusations included actions like showing up for online classes with just a towel, touching students inappropriately, asking them out for movies, sharing pornographic links on groups and passing comments of sexual nature on female students, added the prosecution.

ALSO READ: #MeToo: Chennai school sets up committee after 22 alumni complain of sexual abuse by teacher

The prosecution also said Rajagopalan was arrested under POCSO Act Sections 11 (When a person commits sexual harassment on a child by uttering words, showcasing his body, etc.) and Section 12 (Whoever, commits sexual harassment upon a child shall be punished with imprisonment), under IPC Act 354 (a) (Sexual Harassment and punishment for sexual harassment) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of any woman, utters any words, makes any sound or gesture, or exhibits any object); under IT Act section 67 and 67(a) (Punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form).

The police sought five-day custody of the accused before Mohammed Farooq, special judge for exclusive trials of POCSO cases. However, the counsel for the accused denied all the allegations.

Meanwhile, G Rajagopalan also moved an application seeking bail before the court.

The court hearing the pleas ordered notice to the city police to respond to the bail application by June 3.

While the police had sought five days custody for interrogation, the court granted only three days. It ordered the police to produce the accused before the court on Friday at 3 pm.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
POCSO chennai PSBB
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp