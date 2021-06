Railways announces changes in Chennai suburban services on June 2, here are the details

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai division of Southern Railway has made changes in the operation of suburban train services on the Chennai – Tiruvallur section on Wednesday to facilitate engineering maintenance, said a statement from Southern Railway.

The following trains will not stop at Korattur, Patravakkam, Ambattur, Thirumullaivayil, Annanur, Hindu College and Pattabiram stations on Wednesday:

1. Chennai – Tiruttani Workmen Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 6 am.

2. Pattabiram – Chennai Workmen Special leaving Pattabiram at 4.10 am

3. Tiruvallur – Chennai Workmen Special leaving Tiruvallur at 5.50 am.

The following services are cancelled on Wednesday:

1. Chennai - Arakkonam Workmen Special leaving Moore Market Complex at 5.15 am.

2. Chennai Beach - Avadi Workmen Special leaving Chennai Beach at 7.15 am

3. Avadi – Chennai/Chennai Beach Workmen Specials leaving Avadi at 4.25 am, 5.10 am, 5.45 am 6.10 am.

4. The Arakkonam – Chennai Workmen Special leaving Arakkonam at 5.30 am.