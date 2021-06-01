STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

You can now borrow oxygen concentrator in Chennai, here's how

In Chennai, Covid-19 patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call to 08068065385. 

Published: 01st June 2021 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

oxygen concentrators

Image of oxygen concentrators for representation (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Consumer-goods major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) launched an initiative named ‘HO2PE’ in Chennai, aiming to provide, in time, oxygen concentrators to patients According to a release from the company, HUL partnered with KVN Foundation and Portea Medical, India’s largest home healthcare company, to launch the initiative. 

It intends to reduce the pressure on the healthcare infrastructure in the State by arranging for oxygen supply at Covid-19 patients’ homes. The initiative was rolled out in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Chandigarh after HUL airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India from abroad. In Chennai, Covid-19 patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call to 08068065385. 

Mission HO2PE team will connect with the patient and process the request. Once the request is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient’s house. A volunteer will visit them to help patients or caregivers with operating and maintaining the concentrator. The programme functions under ‘borrow-use-return’ model. Post use, the concentrators will be sanitised, serviced, and provided to the next patient, thus ensuring that the concentrators reach the maximum number of people. The service is free, a  release said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai oxygen concentrators covid 19
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp