You can now borrow oxygen concentrator in Chennai, here's how

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Consumer-goods major Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) launched an initiative named ‘HO2PE’ in Chennai, aiming to provide, in time, oxygen concentrators to patients According to a release from the company, HUL partnered with KVN Foundation and Portea Medical, India’s largest home healthcare company, to launch the initiative.

It intends to reduce the pressure on the healthcare infrastructure in the State by arranging for oxygen supply at Covid-19 patients’ homes. The initiative was rolled out in cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Chandigarh after HUL airlifted over 5,000 oxygen concentrators to India from abroad. In Chennai, Covid-19 patients and caregivers can request for an oxygen concentrator by giving a missed call to 08068065385.

Mission HO2PE team will connect with the patient and process the request. Once the request is validated, the concentrator will be delivered to the patient’s house. A volunteer will visit them to help patients or caregivers with operating and maintaining the concentrator. The programme functions under ‘borrow-use-return’ model. Post use, the concentrators will be sanitised, serviced, and provided to the next patient, thus ensuring that the concentrators reach the maximum number of people. The service is free, a release said.