Aavin milk consumption increases by 2 lakh litres

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aavin milk consumption increased by two lakh after milk price was reduced by Rs 3 per litre from May 16. “The per day consumption of Aavin milk has been risen to 26 lakh litre as against 24 lakh litre before May 16,” said R Nantha Gopal, MD, Aavin. He said Tamil Nadu Milk Producers Cooperative Federation procures 40 lakh litre milk from dairy farmers, while it used to procure 36 lakh litre before second wave.