Breaking down new threat of black fungus

Vaishali Vijaykumar By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: It’s been over a year and two months since the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. In the last year, the genetic laboratories in India have detected over 24,000 mutations (and counting) in the strains of SARS-CoV-2, reads a report in IANS. The mutations have only multiplied the nature of its unpredictability, virulence and fatality. If this wasn’t enough to grapple with, the recently discovered unusual traces of mucormycosis or black fungus has left the medical fraternity and the commoners perplexed.

In this scenario, the mindboggling information on the Internet does little to quell the nerves. Here’s where virtual interactive sessions with doctors come in handy to the general public. One such session hosted by Bengaluru-based Yoga Parikrama was Ask the doctor: Be careful not fearful. The 45-minute informative session had Dr Avijit Paul, MBBS and PG Diploma in Clinical Cardiology, from Bellevue Hospital, Kolkata, fielding worried questions from participants.

Dr Avijit opened the talk by stating the basics of the coronavirus and what makes it different from the other viruses. “Human body’s immune system produces a protein called cytokine. It takes five to seven days for it to fight off any virus that attacks the body. But, in the case of COVID-19, some proteins in the lungs and blood vessels mimic the virus itself. Mistaking the body’s proteins for the virus, the immune system destroys these cells making the body more immuno-compromised. Destruction starts in the peripheral area of the lungs. Hence the deterioration in oxygen,” he elaborates.

During these times, he suggests that unless proven otherwise, all fevers must be taken seriously and considered COVID- 19 given its contagious nature. People with comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity must follow extra precautions, as they are more susceptible to getting infected, he advised. “A mild infection can be handled at home with paracetamol, controlled diet, steam inhalation and quarantine. But if you notice the symptoms getting severe, then head to the hospital immediately. If you let the condition get worse, it will put your life at risk. Do not selfmedicate or use steroids. You need a medical prescription and treatment,” he points out.

Despite the widespread awareness messages about COVID-19, people’s lack of discipline to follow instructions is the problem, he rues. “By taking zinc or multivitamins, your immunity will not improve overnight. In the second wave, things have gotten more serious, as the WHO says that the virus is airborne and can travel up to 10 meters. A triplelayered mask is mandatory, sanitisation, social distancing, healthy diet, good fitness and breathing exercise are mandatory to keep you going,” he emphasises.

It’s the post-recovery phase where one needs to be extremely careful, he informs. “Recovery takes anywhere from three weeks to three months depending on the age, severity of infection and other factors. Especially those who were with oxygen support for a longer time need to monitor their breathing patterns because anything can aggravate the condition. You can try the proning technique (lying on stomach), spirometer breathing exercise and yoga. Remember, you may or may not develop ant ibodies af ter the infection. So getting infected for the second time is possible if you don’t learn from the first experience.”

Discussing the causes, symptoms and prevalence of black fungus, he explains, “It’s medically called Mucormycosis. The fungi can be found in your garden, kitchen, rotten and leftover food or organic matter. It attacks only the immunocompromised individuals. Patients suffering from prolonged illnesses such as AIDS and rheumatoid arthritis are more vulnerable. Those on steroids and cancer drugs are also prone to infection.”

The fungi can enter the body via three routes — nose (respiratory tract), mouth or an open wound. The symptoms include headache, eye ache, red eyes, blood diarrhea or vomiting and swollen face. “Amphotericin B, the drug used for treatment, is expensive. Surgery is another option. The infected tissue or part has to be cut off or it can spread. Once the brain is infected then nothing can be done. Mortality rate is 54 per cent. Maintaining hygiene is of utmost importance. Those with oxygen support must clean the nasal cannula and change the water in the humidifier reservoirs every 24 hours. Use only mineral or distilled water. As this can reduce contamination,” he suggests.

He reiterates that the only option is to stick to the hygiene protocols mandated by the government. “We’ve all been witnessing the spurt in cases in the second wave. It’s high time we learn and take responsibility for our family and community. Unless you stay home, somebody else might be a victim of your carelessness. All of us are on the same page, so let’s try and make things easier for us and others,” he notes.