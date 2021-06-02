More oxygen beds added to Chennai and its suburbs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A hundred beds each were added to the Kilpauk Medical College, Tambaram GH, and Chengalpet GH on Tuesday. Addressing reporters after inaugurating the beds at Chengalpet GH, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said out of the 680 beds in the GH, 425 were occupied.

“There’s no huge scarcity for beds. The people getting discharged from here are higher than the number of fresh cases and the cases would come down soon,” the Minister said. He said that efforts were being made to upgrade the Chengalpet GH.

“With the help of a private organization, a new oxygen plant is being built in the hospital, in addition to the existing 23 KL plant,” Subramanian added. The Minister said that 2,300 doctors and 6,000 nurses have been added to the existing service. “In all districts, we are working on filling up the vacancies,” he said.

He added that post-Covid, all the UPHCs would be upgraded for the future.