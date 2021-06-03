STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

A mobile therapist for your mental well-being

The conversation on mental health in India has been inadequate, to say the least.

Published: 03rd June 2021 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2021 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI: The conversation on mental health in India has been inadequate, to say the least. For years, the subject has been considered taboo; serious mental health issues often swept under the rug to avoid judgement from society. However, when the pandemic began to confine people within their homes, often away from their loved ones as death counts rose every day, it became a traumatic experience shared by the entire world. Discussions about mental health finally became more commonplace in an Indian household.

While seeking professional help is still an uphill battle, actor and doctor Vasanth Ravi, and Pranav Padmachandran’s new app Mayan- Innate Healers  intends to ease the process. “Last year, in April, my friend Pranav and I wanted to do something regarding mental health to help people in India. The importance of mental health came into realisation in the country only during the first wave of COVID-19.

We came up with the idea of an app where one can connect with experts of any mental health-related support. We wanted to get all these healers under one platform where we could sort any mental health issue,” says Ravi. The platform features alternate therapy options such as Pranic healing, Tibetan healing, reiki, hypnotherapy, yoga therapy, occupational therapy and more, along with typical psychology counselling. The app connects users to healers according to their needs for one-on-one video consultation.

When one registers themselves as a user, they have to mention their conditions and they will be directed to a list of therapies. They can choose a healer and select a time and date for consultation based on the therapy they select. Once they have chosen a slot, they can make their payment to book their appointment. The cost of the therapies is based on the healer. Designed and created by developers in Seattle, USA, and Hyderabad, making the app took a year. The platform currently features 25-30 healers. One can also use the application to register as a healer.

“There is a healer option for those who want to help heal. They have to register. Once we verify their qualifications, see how they work personally and crosscheck everything, we give our approval. We are currently checking qualifications to onboard more healers in the coming week,” he explains Ravi, being a medical practitioner, has noticed how people’s physical health is also affected by their mental well-being. “People don’t open up to family and friends so these things pile up and, in turn, cause a lot of damage to their regular lifestyle and physical health.

The root cause of issues starts with your mental health. Your lifestyle, work-life, personal life, everything has a lot of effect on you as a person. I think it is one thing for which you should always reach out to experts. And the experts available at Mayan are not only providing services in psychology and counselling but there’s a wide variety of options in the type of therapy you want,” he elaborates.

The most important feature of the app is the virtual approach. Such an approach curtails the discomfort a patient might feel to seek help in person. Furthermore, with a pandemic on our hands, it ensures social distance and also saves people time and effort. Mayan – Innate Healers is available on Google PlayStore for free. It will soon be available in iOS and web versions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp