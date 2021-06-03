US Consulate in Chennai hoists rainbow flag to commemorate LGBT Pride Month

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The US Consulate General in Chennai hoisted the rainbow flag over the Consulate building to commemorate Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+) Pride Month and will virtually screen the documentary film “Share” for students, emerging filmmakers, activists, and others interested in LGBTQI+ issues.

The rainbow flag, which will remain displayed on the building through June 30, highlights the US commitment to the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons and communities, according to US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin.

The documentary film “Share”, which follows a young Asian-American Instagram influencer as he struggles to reveal his gay identity to his traditional family, will be screened with support from the American Film Showcase.

The June 30 virtual screening will be followed by a panel discussion with “Share” filmmakers Barna Szasz and Ellie Wen, and actor Tim Chau. The American Center will also curate a suggested reading list on Pride-related themes and host a virtual panel on “Recognizing Pride in American Literature.”

Individuals interested in either programme may send an email to ChennaiAmCenter@state.gov.

On May 25, the U.S. Consulate General Chennai in association with The Gender Park in Kozhikode, Kerala, kickstarted a 10-week virtual Business English Course for more than 70 women and transgender entrepreneurs. The Gender Park, a South Asian hub for gender equality, is an initiative of the Government of Kerala in partnership with UN Women.

Pride Month is celebrated in the month of June in the United States to honor the Stonewall Uprising in New York City that occurred in June 1969. This event was a tipping point for the modern Gay Liberation Movement in the United States paving the way for future activism and legislation, according to a release.