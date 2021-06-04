STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aavin cancels permits of 10 more outlets in Chennai for selling milk at higher prices

The price of Aavin milk was reduced by Rs 3 per litre from May 16. However, milk was being sold at higher prices in some places.

Aavin

A total of 135 temporary sales outlets including mobile parlours had been set up in Chennai and suburban areas (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two weeks after cancelling the permits of 11 of its franchise retail outlets in Chennai, Aavin cancelled the permits of 10 more outlets for selling milk at a price higher than the MRP.

With repeated complaints of overpricing, Aavin officials have conducted special drives at retail outlets and cancelled permission of ten outlets at Perungalathur, West Tambaram, East Tambaram, Varadharajapuram, Washermenpet and Thiruvottiyur. Hence, these shops will not be allowed to sell Aavin products, said Aavin in a statement on Friday.

However, the move to close these 21 retail outlets will not affect the distribution of milk to consumers, said Aavin officials.

A total of 135 temporary sales outlets including mobile parlours had been set up in Chennai and suburban areas. For any complaints or assistance to receive Aavin products, consumers can call 044-23464575, 044-23464576, 044-23464578 and toll free number 1800 425 3300, added the statement from Aavin.

Comments(1)

  • Deena Dayalan
    Good move by AAvin. Set an example for others. They should think more than twice before doing this kind of non-sense.
    2 days ago reply
