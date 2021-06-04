Former minister Manikandan not to be arrested till June 9

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday adjourned the anticipatory-bail petition moved by AIADMK former minister M Manikandan till June 9.

The court directed the all-women police in Adyar to not arrest the former minister in the case registered against him based on a complaint by an actor, till the next hearing.

The actor alleged that the former minister cheated her by promising to marry her. During the hearing, it was brought to the notice of Justice R Subramanian that the actor has moved an intervention application in the anticipatory bail petition.