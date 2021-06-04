STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sixth Chennai school summoned over sexual abuse claims

The summons have been issued to a religious guru associated with the school management and teachers who allegedly facilitated the abuse.

Published: 04th June 2021 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2021 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Sexual Assault

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: After receiving complains of sexual abuse, the Tamil Nadu Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TNCPCR) has summoned representatives from Sushil Hari International Residential School, Kelambakkam.

The summons have been issued to a religious guru associated with the school management and teachers who allegedly facilitated the abuse. The TNCPCR inspected the school on Thursday. According to sources, the guru under inquiry was not found on the school campus. However, summons have been issued to him to appear before the commission later in June.

With this, the TNCPCR has summoned a total of six schools in the city including three private CBSE schools, one Central government school, one Anglo-Indian school and one international school, Saraswathi Rangasamy, the chairperson of the commission, told Express. However, the school management could not be reached for comments as calls went unanswered.

Some alumni of the Sushil Hari International Residential School, through social media posts, alleged that the guru associated with the school management sexually abused them. The allegations range from molestation, intoxicating minors with alcohol, showing pornography to minors and even rape. 

An alumna said the guru manipulated girls and called them to his bungalow and sexually abused them. She added that young girls were told that “previous birth’s karma will forever fade away,” if they did what he asked them to do. Another alumni said he asked her to strip in front of him, saying he was “Lord Krishna” and she was his “Gopika.”

