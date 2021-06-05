2 Covid-infected lions responding slowly to treatment: Vandalur Zoo 

SV Krishna Chaitanya By

CHENNAI: The Vandalur Zoo on Saturday said two lions, out of eight that were tested positive, are responding slowly to the treatment.

"All the lions, which have tested positive, are under close observation and on prescribed treatment regimen by the in-house veterinary team in close coordination with an expert team from TANUVAS. Out of the eight lions, two aged lions are responding slowly to the treatment," said a press statement.

The New Indian Express had already reported that two lioness -- Kavitha and Bhuvana, aged 23 and 19 years respectively -- are in critical condition.

A team of doctors from the Tamil Nadu Veterinary University and in house Veterinarians are continuously monitoring and treating the animals as per the protocol.

Dr. Srikumar, Professor and HoD (Wildlife Department), Dr. Baranitharan, Assistant Professor, Internal Medicines, Dr.Bothiappan, Assistant Professor, Clinical Medicines, and in house Veterinarians

Dr. Thayasekhar (Veterinary officer), and Dr.Sridhar Veterinary (Assistant Surgeon) are continuously monitoring the health of lions.

S Yuvaraj, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (HoD), has reviewed the health condition of the lions and other animals at Vandalur Zoo on Saturday. He instructed Debasis Jana, director of Vandalur Zoo, to follow the treatment protocol suggested by the Central Zoo Authority and Tamil Nadu Veterinary University.

After the death of lioness Neela on Thursday evening, the Vandalur Zoo has 12 lions.

