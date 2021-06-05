4,800 vendors get Covid vaccine at Koyambedu market

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has vaccinated 4,800 people at the Koyambedu wholesale market, which was a massive cluster during the first wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. Amid the second wave, the market has been allowed to function with strict containment measures.

Officials said special vaccination camps are being held at the market, and 300-500 people are vaccinated every day. “Vendors who do not get vaccinated even after 20 days may not be allowed to sell products here. We are also strengthening the monitoring system,” a Corporation official said.

Officials further said police will use towers to monitor the vendors. “They will monitor if the vendors are practicing physical distancing and wearing masks,” said the official. Besides this, the city police plan to set up CCTV cameras to monitor people.