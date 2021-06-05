STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Activists call for rejuvenation of Chennai lakes

Amid the pandemic situation, Chennai activists have called for rejuvenation of the city’s lakes, which play a vital role in ensuring water security.

Image used for representational purpose only

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Amid the pandemic situation, Chennai activists have called for rejuvenation of the city’s lakes, which play a vital role in ensuring water security. They say it is crucial to carry out desilting works now because there is no public movement currently and also, some lake beds are being used to dump garbage including medical waste. 

Over the last few months, there have been many instances of public complaining about medical waste being dumped in waterbodies in Iyyappanthangal, Vandalur and Korattur among other areas. “While before the pandemic, syringes and cotton swabs were dumped illegally in the lakes, now PPEs and masks are being thrown. Most evening walkers and joggers dispose of sweaty masks near the lake after their workout,” said S Raghavan, a waterbody conservation activist.

Of late, private hospitals have once again started dumping biomedical waste near one of the Porur lake inlets defying the order of the National Green Tribunal. The NGT had ordered in 2020 to stop dumping such waste but PPE kits and bed covers have been found near the waterbody. “This affects the water quality of the lake and also puts the health of people at risk. With the city set to receive more rains in the coming months, it is high time that these water bodies are desilted and rejuvenated,” said K Subramani, a resident of Iyyappanthangal.

An expert in coastal research, BV Narayanan highlighted that plastic and biomedical waste littered near river mouths, get washed down the waterways and end up in ocean beds during monsoons. While it is dangerous for aquatic species, it also makes marine food unsafe as once microplastics enter the human system, they could be carcinogenic in the long-term.

The Corporation estimates that the city produces 6-8 tonnes of bio-medical waste everyday. This includes waste from containment zones.

