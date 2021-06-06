Chennai fish markets inspected

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With wholesale trade in fish markets and slaughterhouses being permitted as part of the extended lockdown until June 14, Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi inspected Kasimedu and Chintadripet fish markets on Saturday.

After discussions with police officials and fish vendors association members, instructions were issued to strictly follow government safety precautions. “The Commissioner informed that those found violating the protocol will be barred from further sales,” stated a press release from the city corporation on Saturday.

Vendors at the Chintadripet fish market were vaccinated in a special camp organised by the Corporation at Singanna street in ward 62 on Saturday. The Commissioner has also instructed all other vendors who will be coming to the Chintadripet fish market for wholesale business, to get vaccinated within a week’s time.