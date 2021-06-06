EPS and OPS meet amid speculation on party posts

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly and AIADMK joint-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday called on AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam at a hotel in Egmore.

An AIADMK release said the meeting was a courtesy call and Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to Panneerselvam, whose younger brother died recently. The meeting lasted for about 20 minutes.

The meeting assumed significance as the Deputy Leader and Whip for the AIADMK’s legislature party are yet to be elected. There were differences of opinion between Panneerselvam and Palaniswami on who should function as the Leader of the Opposition. Sources said Panneerselvam is keen on getting the Party Whip post for one of his supporters since this post is very important.