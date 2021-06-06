HC takes suo motu cognizance of village drinking water issues

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a rare gesture, the Madras High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of a letter sent by a resident of Tharamangalam in Salem district alleging lack of adequate drinking water in villages despite being located close to the Mettur dam. The court ordered the State government to file a detailed report on the plea after carrying out an enquiry.

The letter by the resident was addressed to the High Court, which was taken to the notice of the Chief Justice who took suo motu cognizance of the issue, said sources. The letter prayed for a direction to the Salem District Collector to instruct his subordinates to lay a nearly 350-metre long pipeline at the junction where Thandu Mariamman Kovil, Ammani Palaniappa Mudali and Kaatu Velayudha Mudali Streets meet, for the supply of 24-hour Cauvery drinking water to the residents of Tharamangalam town.

The necessary money could be released from the District Collector’s Fund immediately, it said. The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy observed it is imperative that drinking water facilities are available to all citizens and adjourned the plea to June 18.