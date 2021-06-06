Need to fill data gaps to save water in Chennai: Report

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: By 2025, the population of Chennai will stand at around 8 million and the city will see increased water demand of 2,236.5 MLD, which is nearly twice the current requirement, according to a report launched by the Mahindra-TERI Centre of Excellence on water sustainability.

Considering the existing urban growth trend in Chennai City, the built-up area is estimated to increase and waterbodies will continue to shrink. The region is going to experience an unpredictable pattern of rainfall over the coming years due to rapidly changing climate, the study assessed.

The study also highlights the concerns related to unavailability of updated groundwater data, thus leading to inefficient regulation of groundwater use by the administration, resulting in continuous exploitation.

The study suggests various measures including developing policies and designing measures towards protecting the region’s ecosystems in order to strengthen both the natural and urban water flow system.

Propagation and adoption of water conservation practises has been suggested to meet rising water demand.