Caught in debt trap, Chennai street vendors seek financial assistance

“The city is under lockdown, so even if roadside shops are allowed to function, most of them won’t be able to do profitable business.

Published: 07th June 2021 02:59 AM

A health worker checking temperature of a vegetable vendor to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai.

A health worker checking temperature of a vegetable vendor to keep a check on the spread of Covid-19 in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Nirupama Viswanathan
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  While some roadside vendors are expecting relief through the lockdown relaxations set to come into effect from Monday, the struggle is set to continue for several others, especially those in tourist spaces such as beaches.

“The city is under lockdown, so even if roadside shops are allowed to function, most of them won’t be able to do profitable business. Many of them are in areas like George Town, where they are dependent on crowds. Until the lockdown is lifted completely, not many people will come out to buy supplies,” said C Thiruvettai, president, Chennai Street Vendors Association.

Beaches were closed for the weekend crowds in April this year, putting vendors out of business for about two months now. Other roadside vendors shut shop during the total lockdown that was announced in May.
“Most street vendors I know are in debt. In several cases, they avail a loan of, say Rs 10,000, minus interest, and have to repay Rs 100 every day for 100 days.

Now, without any income, they aren’t even able to eat three meals a day, let alone repay their debt,” said V Mageshvaran, secretary of the National Association of Street Vendors of India. “Since they are out of business, nobody will lend money to them as it might be difficult for them to repay it.

Right now, fruit and vegetable vendors may be able to sustain themselves, but those selling plastic products, watches, handkerchiefs and other items are in a difficult situation,” he added. Vendors on Marina Beach sought to be included in the State government’s financial assistance schemes.

