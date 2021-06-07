Chennai’s active Covid cases, test positivity rate fall below 5 percent

Omjasvin MD By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As Covid cases in Chennai continue to decline, the overall active cases in the city have come down to below 5 per cent now.

The city has 19,184 active cases (4 percent) while a high of 4,91,462 people have been discharged after treatment, according to data by the Chennai Corporation.

Only two zones in Chennai - Anna Nagar and Kodambakkam - now have higher than 2,000 active cases, while four zones -- Thiruvottiyur, Manali, Madhavaram, and Sholinganallur -- have less than 1,000 cases.

While the cases are on the decline, the city’s vaccination numbers hit a low on June 6 when only 8,713 people were vaccinated compared to an average of 20,000 people who were vaccinated lately.

“These numbers will rise once we get a newer stock of vaccines. A few days ago, we had even vaccinated a high of close to 35,000 people,” an official said.

With 32,938 tests a day on June 6, the test positivity rate of the city also has dipped to 4.9 percent. Experts have said the positivity rate of less than five percent indicates that the spread has been contained.