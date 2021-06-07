Counting on goodwill

Sahana Iyer By

CHENNAI: In 2015, when Chennai was awash in an unprecedented flood, five IT industry professionals and college mates came together for a philanthropic mission. “I come from a humble family in Thiruvarur district. I have suffered and seen the turmoil people go through during such natural calamities. I made my way to Chennai and elevated myself to a decent position at an MNC. The Chennai floods made me realise that I needed to give back to people,” says Kumaravel K, one of the five people. The team eventually grew to 13 members and has recently organised itself into a non-profit organisation called Giving Tree Charitable Trust.

The Trust has been continuing its humanitarian practices in the fight against COVID-19 by distributing meals, water bottles, boiled eggs and biscuit packets to roadside dwellers and low-income workers since last week. They are also giving water bottles and biscuits to police officers on-ground to show their gratitude. “When the lockdown was suddenly announced last year, many people reached out to our volunteers and asked for food or money.

Upon hearing this, we decided to collect funds from colleagues, friends and other relations to distribute food and grocery items. We even financed some roadside dwellers we knew — who were hit hard by the pandemic — with Rs 500-Rs 1,000,” says Kumaravel, the founder and chairman. They began their work against COVID in May 2020 and successfully provided 300 families with rice bags, and 50 families with grocery kits worth Rs 1,000 in and around north Chennai.

They got the same call for help in the second wave of the pandemic. “I had gone to a shop to purchase some items when two-three people approached me to ask for food. We were scared to go on the field but decided that two volunteers would take the risk. Another board member G Navin Kumar and I decided to get the food made and distribute it on the field,” he says. The food is cooked by Navin’s mother and packaged by his family.

So far, the Trust has donated meals, water bottles and boiled eggs to 150 families, and given out 200 biscuit packets in and around Ambattur. It is even providing food to people outside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Their focus is on helping out the homeless, destitute children, and senior citizens. They are currently working on packaging and distributing rice bags weighing 3 kg to people in need. The Trust was also actively volunteering on the field during the Vardha cyclone in 2016, and the Gaja cyclone in 2018. While they are currently a small team, they are looking forward to including more helping hands for future endeavours.

To contribute to the cause through donations or volunteering, contact Kumaravel on: 8951664246