STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Counting on goodwill

In 2015, when Chennai was awash in an unprecedented flood, five IT industry professionals and college mates came together for a philanthropic mission.

Published: 07th June 2021 01:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 01:36 AM   |  A+A-

Giving Tree Charitable Trust.

The Trust was engaged in relief work during Gaja and Vardah cyclones.

By Sahana Iyer
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  In 2015, when Chennai was awash in an unprecedented flood, five IT industry professionals and college mates came together for a philanthropic mission. “I come from a humble family in Thiruvarur district. I have suffered and seen the turmoil people go through during such natural calamities. I made my way to Chennai and elevated myself to a decent position at an MNC. The Chennai floods made me realise that I needed to give back to people,” says Kumaravel K, one of the five people. The team eventually grew to 13 members and has recently organised itself into a non-profit organisation called Giving Tree Charitable Trust.

The Trust has been continuing its humanitarian practices in the fight against COVID-19 by distributing meals, water bottles, boiled eggs and biscuit packets to roadside dwellers and low-income workers since last week. They are also giving water bottles and biscuits to police officers on-ground to show their gratitude. “When the lockdown was suddenly announced last year, many people reached out to our volunteers and asked for food or money.

Giving Tree Charitable Trust provides
water bottles, boiled eggs and biscuits

Upon hearing this, we decided to collect funds from colleagues, friends and other relations to distribute food and grocery items. We even financed some roadside dwellers we knew — who were hit hard by the pandemic — with Rs 500-Rs 1,000,” says Kumaravel, the founder and chairman. They began their work against COVID in May 2020 and successfully provided 300 families with rice bags, and 50 families with grocery kits worth Rs 1,000 in and around north Chennai.

They got the same call for help in the second wave of the pandemic. “I had gone to a shop to purchase some items when two-three people approached me to ask for food. We were scared to go on the field but decided that two volunteers would take the risk. Another board member G Navin Kumar and I decided to get the food made and distribute it on the field,” he says. The food is cooked by Navin’s mother and packaged by his family.

So far, the Trust has donated meals, water bottles and boiled eggs to 150 families, and given out 200 biscuit packets in and around Ambattur. It is even providing food to people outside Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, and Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Their focus is on helping out the homeless, destitute children, and senior citizens. They are currently working on packaging and distributing rice bags weighing 3 kg to people in need. The Trust was also actively volunteering on the field during the Vardha cyclone in 2016, and the Gaja cyclone in 2018. While they are currently a small team, they are looking forward to including more helping hands for future endeavours.

To contribute to the cause through donations or volunteering, contact Kumaravel on: 8951664246

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai Giving Tree Charitable Trust Chennai floods relief work natural disasters
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp