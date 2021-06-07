STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Chennai

Sexual abuse: Creating a safe space for children

Globally, not more than 12- 24 per cent of children and young adults disclose abuse.

Published: 07th June 2021 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th June 2021 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

One of the foremost steps, Vidya pointed, is to create a congenial space at home or school and make children comfortable.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Globally, not more than 12- 24 per cent of children and young adults disclose abuse. What we need to understand and address are the barriers that are present for them to disclose abuse,” said Vidya Reddy of Tulir – Centre for the Prevention and Healing of Child Sexual Abuse (CPHCSA), addressing a virtual audience as part of notfor- profit Prajnya’s webinar, ‘Keeping Children Safe’. The webinar, curated in the wake of several alarming incidents of child sexual abuse in schools, was moderated by Swarna Rajagopalan, founder of Prajnya, and also featured Geeta Ramaseshan, advocate, Madras High Court.

Vidya touched upon various aspects of child sexual abuse, answering frequently asked questions, educating the participants on the elementary approaches to addressing abuse and protecting children. “More often, systematic and repeated sexual abuse by someone usually known to the child makes the bulk of sexual violence cases. These include non-verbal, technology-based violence too. POCSO has strived and succeeded in covering it all,” she said, also adding how there are hardly conversations about rampant peer to peer abuses.

In 2006, a study conducted by Tulir estimated that the number of children who claimed to be shamed or asked to keep the incident a secret were sizably more than those who were offered help. “Children were shamed, asked to keep it a secret and were not believed. Then how can we expect children to disclose abuse? We have to introspect and ask ourselves how we contribute to non-disclosure. The ways children talk about abuse too vary and have to be given attention to. What a fiveyear- old says when talking about abuse might be graphic because they haven’t understood the notions of shame or embarrassment yet. While when teenagers/ ‘young people’ subtly disclose abuse, it’s met with scepticism. The problem is that people around don’t want to acknowledge the possibility of someone having a sexual interest in a child or finding them as a source of sexual gratification. The first step is to accept the possibility,” she explained.

One of the foremost steps, Vidya pointed, is to create a congenial space at home or school and make children comfortable. The need for a robust mechanism in schools, recruiting teachers not based merely on a CV or biodata but by asking them to fill a customised application, using value-based interviewing and training staff members on child protection, legislation and reporting mechanism, was also discussed.

“When a child discloses abuse, remain extremely calm. Children are very observant and if they sense discomfort on your face or demeanour, they will close the shutters. It is also important to keep the children informed about ongoing proceedings,” said Vidya.

Geeta walked the participants through legal measures, the nuances of the POCSO act and mandatory reporting. “Cases of child sexual abuse aren’t new and are not something that will stop immediately. But, it is something we need to proactively address. We have to come together and see how it can be prevented and how children can be protected,” said Geetha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Child Sexual Abuse
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp