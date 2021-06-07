Suburban train services increased in Chennai to help commuters maintain social distancing

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the state government announcing more relaxations during the lockdown from Monday onwards, the Chennai division of Southern Railway has increased the number of daily workmen suburban specials from 208 to 279. The move would help commuters maintain social distancing in trains, said the railways.

The revised pattern of workmen specials will be in operation until further advice.

A total of 48 pairs of trains are being operated in Chennai - Avadi/Tiruvallur/Arakkonam/Tiruttani section, said the railways in a statement.

Similarly, on the Chennai – Gummidipoondi / Sullurpeta route, 24 pairs of trains are being run.

The number of services on the Chennai Beach – Velachery Chennai Beach – Tambaram/Chengalpattu/Tirumalpur sections has been increased to 34 (17 pairs) and 88 (44 pairs) respectively, added the statement from railways.

In addition, 12 shuttle services are being operated to facilitate transportation of commuters between Pattabiram and Pattabiram Military Siding 'E' Depot.

According to the railways, staff of central and state government departments, public sector undertakings, staff of Madras High Court judicial bodies and quasi-judicial bodies including lawyers, travel and logistics organization staff including Chennai Port Trust, Kamarajar Port Trust, staff of e-commerce companies and staff of print and electronic media are allowed to travel in workmen specials.