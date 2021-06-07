When they meant nothing at all 

Roshne Balasubramanian By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Last week, while sipping on a strong cuppa, watching the sunset in a pensive mood, city-based new-age band PA System’s bluesy new single Didn’t Mean A Thing, served as the perfect accompaniment and antidote after a long day. Following successful releases including Black and Blue, In the Breeze and Oasis, the three-year-old band’s fourth single from their album Strangers Down the Hall, with its acoustic vibes and rather moving rhythms (a major contrast from their previous compositions), offers a transcendental experience.

Formed by Pratyush Shankar (PS) (vocalist and songwriter) and Ashwin Iyer (AI) (music producer and keys) in 2018, the band expanded in 2019 when Hrday Sunil (HS) (guitars), Prashanth Venkat (PV) (bass) and Arvind Krishnan (AK) (drums) became a part of the ensemble. “Alums of KM Music Conservatory, we were well-acquainted with each other and often would talk about the music we liked. We were brought together by some of our common influences The Beatles, John Mayer, Oasis and Coldplay,” says Arvind, recalling their origins. The quintet discusses the single’s soundscape and band dynamics.

How and when did the artistic process for Didn’t Mean A Thing commence?

AI: The creative process behind Didn’t Mean A Thing started in December 2019, when Pratyush, Hrday and I got together in our flat and started jamming over a chord progression that I started playing. Hrday came up with the iconic hook line, and Pratyush wrote the verses effortlessly over it. Fortunately, we had a rehearsal right after this session so Arvind and Prashanth structured the song. We had all of it in less than a day! The album retains a few compositions and ideas that Pratyush and I worked on when we were a duo, and songs that we collectively wrote when we got together as a band. It was only after the lockdown when we decided that we have some good music that deserves to be listened to and we started putting this album together!

How would you describe its soundscape?

HS: Didn’t Mean A Thing definitely has a unique soundscape of its own and departs from the 80s inspired synth sounds of Black and Blue and the electronic elements of In The Breeze to explore more of an acoustic vibe with simple but solid production ideas firmly rooting the song in the modern pop territory.

Lyrics have been an important feature in your compositions. Is there a tested formula?

PS: The lyrics have always been very important for me and the band, specifically when it comes to justifying a composition. The words need not be lyrically rhyming all the time but it should make

sense to me as the songwriter. The process of songwriting is quite tangible. I do not have a particular

formula to write lyrics, but it mostly works around me writing to music that the band has made or the opposite. Justifying the emotions of the composition is very important for me.

Who are your musical influences and why?

HS: I think our music has been influenced by artists like Coldplay, Kodaline, The 1975, and John Mayer. Apart from the music, they have done a lot to help social causes by supporting charities, raising awareness about environmental issues and doing extensive philanthropy work, which is extremely inspiring for an upcoming band like us. We hope to have a positive impact on the world and eventually help people with more than just our music.

As an ensemble, you have performed in important stages including the Global Isai Fest and the Covelong Surf and Music festival. Now stuck indoors, what do you miss the most about performing live?

PS: We miss the interaction we have with the audience during the performances and the gush of energy that flows throughout the performance. The most memorable experience I can think of was the first time the band played live, we were extremely nervous but it was pretty cool having the audience clap throughout the performance and support us the way they did. We’ve not looked back since.

How important have social media engagements become for independent musicians?

AK: Social media has been a great advantage for us, especially during the present circumstance, where we get to share our music online and engage with our audience. There are numerous opportunities

and avenues that social media opens up for new-age bands like us as well as other independent artists of today. For us, the support we’ve received from our audience online is fulfilling and we’re very grateful

to all the listeners.

A Chennai-based Indie band/artiste, you’d like to collaborate with?

AI: We’d love to collaborate with Mali (Malavika Manoj). We started listening to her music recently and love the songwriting.

Some of your projects in the pipeline?

AK: Currently, we have four more songs to be released from our album ‘Strangers Down the Hall’, and we’re excited to announce that all of them will feature a music video. We’ve tried to experiment with different ideas and concepts, and we feel it will be a pleasant surprise for everyone when they watch it. We also have plans to release a short EP after the album.

