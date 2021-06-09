Birthday bash: Six held for cutting cake with machete

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The police on Tuesday arrested six youngsters for cutting a birthday cake allegedly using a machete in Kannagi Nagar. According to police, the accused identified as Sunil (19), Naveen Kumar (19), Appu (18), Dinesh (19) and Rajesh (18). On Sunday, the youngsters celebrated the birthday of Sunil in the Kannagi Nagar housing board quarters. A video of the celebration went viral over social media. Yageshwaran, a resident of the same area lodged a complaint.

Following this, the police traced Sunil and found that his friends ordered a cake and made him cut them with a two feet long machete. Police said since they played loud music during the celebrations, they have also been booked for creating a public nuisance, along with charges of wielding a deadly weapon.

The trend became prevalent in the city after history-sheeter Binu was arrested a couple of years ago when he was cutting his birthday cake with a machete.