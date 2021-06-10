STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Bank ties up with wealth tech company

Fisdom’s role encompasses the entire wealth management journey from origination to fulfilment and the post-sale service.

(Representational Image)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Indian Bank has partnered with the leading wealth-tech company Fisdom to offer a comprehensive suite of wealth management products and services to the bank’s ten crore customers, according to a release. 

Fisdom’s role encompasses the entire wealth management journey from origination to fulfilment and the post-sale service. The partnership will focus on enabling large-scale facilitation and distribution of wealth products and services through Indian Bank’s network of 6,000 branches and its digital properties including the mobile banking application and internet banking portal, the release stated.  

In phase one of the partnership, Indian Bank customers can now access and invest into any mutual fund of choice and the National Pension System through an intuitive yet robust digital experience delivered through Indian Bank’s IndOASIS mobile banking application and its internet banking portal as well. 

