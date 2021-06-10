Railway resumes Chennai - Rajdhani special

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The railways announced resumption of Nizamuddin - Chennai Central Bi -Weekly Rajdhani Special Train no 02434 Nizamuddin - Chennai Central Bi-Weekly Rajdhani Special on Wednesdays and Fridays will leave Nizamuddin at 3.35 pm on and from June 16 and reach Chennai Central at 8.45 pm the second day until further advice.

In return direction, Train No. 02433 Chennai Central - Nizamuddin Bi -Weekly Rajdhani Special on Fridays and Sundays will leave Chennai Central at 6.05 am on and from June 18, and reach Nizamuddin at10.30 am the second day until further advice. Advance Reservation for the above Rajdhani Special Trains is open from Southern Railway End, said railways in a statement.