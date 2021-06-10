STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Testing times for these private school teachers in Chennai

Sumithra Devi, a single mother of two girls and a private school teacher, has been struggling to bring food to the table ever since Covid struck.

By KV Navya
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Sumithra Devi, a single mother of two girls and a private school teacher, has been struggling to bring food to the table ever since Covid struck. Having worked as a teacher for 11 years, she says the pandemic disrupted her livelihood.

“I used to pay house rent and take tuition to meet other expenses. Till March last last year, I was earning Rs 15,000 per month. Now, my salary is Rs 3,500, which is not sufficient for the rent or for buying groceries,” said the elementary school teacher with her voice cracking.

“Already single mothers are looked down upon in our society, and I worry each day how my two young girls will manage if we are pushed out of this house for not paying rent. Also, paying for their education this year is impossible. So, we have to discontinue that too,” she added. Sumithra is just one among hundreds of private school teachers in the State, whose livelihood was dealt a severe blow by the pandemic. Many of them have even taken up alternative jobs.

Jennifer, a Computer Science teacher at a private school in West Mambalam, lost her job with the onset of the second wave. “The last few months have been harrowing. Initially, the school imposed a 50 per cent pay cut, and slowly they stopped allotting online classes to me. Then, I was handed the termination letter,” she said.

She then joined the Chennai Corporation’s door-to-door volunteer team. “Since I was exposed to a lot of infected patients, my mother tested positive.  I have been applying to each and every school for a job, but in vain.” The family is now dependant on volunteers for grocery supplies and shelter. Similar is the plight of Rasool Shifania Banu, another private school teacher and single mother at Mannady. “Everyone was dependant on me. But after loosing my job, even the next meal is uncertain for us. I am now accepting whatever odd job that come my way,” she said. 

On the other hand, Tamil Nadu Nursery, Primary, Matriculation and CBSE Schools Association State secretary KR Nandakumar said, “Though the Madras High Court ruled that 75 per cent of fees must be paid, most school did not receive even 50 per cent of the fees, especially from students in primary classes. Apart from salaries, school authorities must pay electricity bill, property tax, professional tax, employees State insurance and provident fund, among many other expenses. With severe fund crunch, schools are barely managing to function now.”

State Board school principals to join duty from June 14
Chennai: With the schools expected to resume classes by the third week of June, all principals of State Board schools have been asked to return to duty from June 14. They will have to ensure distribution of text books, sanitise school premises, plan lessons and review lessons for telecast on Kalvi TV.

